Dove Cameron Honors Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce With a New Tattoo

Gone but never forgotten.

It's been more than five months since tragedy struck. On July 7, fans were shocked to learn that beloved Disney actor Cameron Boyce had died at the age of 20 after having a seizure in his sleep. Fans and co-stars alike were quick to share their condolences from this young soul gone far too soon. Now, his Descendants co-star and friend Dove Cameron has revealed the touching tattoo she got in remembrance of her friend.

The actress filmed a video for Vogue's 24 Hours series, where she took video footage of her entire day. One of the activities was receiving a tattoo in honor of Cameron. "I am getting my 11th tattoo today," she revealed. "I really do get them so often that this really is a day in the life for me. I've settled on that I want to get a single needle. Either like a pistol or a revolver or some type of fire arm, but I want it to have either a single rose or a little bouquet coming out of it."