Dove Cameron Honors Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce With a New Tattoo

Gone but never forgotten.
It's been more than five months since tragedy struck. On July 7, fans were shocked to learn that beloved Disney actor Cameron Boyce had died at the age of 20 after having a seizure in his sleep. Fans and co-stars alike were quick to share their condolences from this young soul gone far too soon. Now, his Descendants co-star and friend Dove Cameron has revealed the touching tattoo she got in remembrance of her friend.
The actress filmed a video for Vogue's 24 Hours series, where she took video footage of her entire day. One of the activities was receiving a tattoo in honor of Cameron. "I am getting my 11th tattoo today," she revealed. "I really do get them so often that this really is a day in the life for me. I've settled on that I want to get a single needle. Either like a pistol or a revolver or some type of fire arm, but I want it to have either a single rose or a little bouquet coming out of it."
The tattoo holds some very important double meanings for the star. "Because I'm very anti-gun, and I'm very pro-gun regulation," she explained. "It's sort of like a nationally recognized symbol for peace and for anti-gun movements. And also, my friend Cameron passed away a few months ago and he was starting this organization called Wielding Peace. He wanted to get influential people holding things that sort of looked like they were in the shape of a gun, but then it would be artistic or peaceful. He did it with a bouquet of flowers actually, and I think that that's really beautiful and I've been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed, and I just felt that this one was really appropriate."
Dove ended up getting the piece on the side of her arm and was absolutely in love with the addition. The actress has spoken up about her friends passing many times before, and in an interview with Seventeen she recalled how her life has changed since learning of his tragic passing.
"It's hard when there are no adequate words to express the pain we are all feeling, but the usual text is ‘love you.' Or ‘are you eating?' Or ‘how are we all today?'" she shared. "I think something like this horrible loss makes you realize how important you are all to each other. I am grateful for my chosen family at a time like this."
