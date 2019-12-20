Model Mama Cax Dead at 30: Rihanna and More Stars Pay Tribute

The world has lost, in the words of Rihanna, "a queen, a force, a powerhouse beauty."

Mama Cax, a model, advocate and cancer survivor, has died, a statement on her Instagram account confirmed on Friday. Cax, née Cacsmy Brutus, was 30 years old, according to reports.

"It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Casmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday, December 16, 2019, she left this world," the statement read. "To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life's several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth."

The statement concluded, "We are aware that this loss will be felt globally and will not be easy for anyone. We ask that you please respect Cax's privacy in this difficult time. We will make information about funeral arrangements public once they are finalized."

A week ago, Cax shared on social media that she had been experiencing severe abdominal pain and eventually, several blood clots were discovered in her leg, thigh, abdomen and near her lungs. However, her cause of death has not been confirmed. At 14, Cax was diagnosed with bone cancer that metastasized to her lungs. After undergoing an unsuccessful hip replacement, her right leg was amputated and some of her hip was removed.