The Bachelor's Victoria F. Is "In the Middle of Everything," Chris Harrison Says

There's always (at least) one.

Long before the contestants were even officially announced and even longer before the season 24 premiere, rumors were surfacing on the internet about one of the contestants on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor and her relationship history.

Once she had access to her Instagram again, she even felt the need to post a response to those rumors.

"The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE," she wrote. "There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait."

While we still have to wait to find out exactly which rumors about Peter's season are true and which are false, Chris Harrison could confirm that Victoria F. is "in the middle of everything" this season.