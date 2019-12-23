Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Need to snag a last-minute gift? Or already got a gift card burning a hole in your pocket? Never fear, the 2019 Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is a-coming!

Here's everything you need to know to score deeper discounts than ever:

When is the 2019 Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale?

• The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale begins December 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Save up to 50% on great winter items from top brands. Plus, get FREE SHIPPING, order online and pick up in store and so much more. And Nordy Club members, make sure to use your Personal Double Points Day(s) to earn points twice as fast.

• The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale runs through January 2.