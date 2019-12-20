Why Eddie Murphy's Return to SNL After 35 Years Is Such a Big Deal

He's Gumby, dammit, and he's coming home.

35 years after he last hosted and left the show, Eddie Murphy is returning to Saturday Night Live to host this year's Christmas show, and it's about as big a deal as it sounds like it might be.

Murphy was a cast member from 1980 to 1984, those years when Lorne Michaels had left the show and it was in the hands of Jean Doumanian and then Dick Ebersol. He was one of very few big name cast members of that time period, which also included Jim Belushi and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and he was by far the biggest draw the show had at the time, and kept the show alive as it was struggling without Michaels. He even once hosted last minute while still a cast member, when Nick Nolte got sick in 1982. You may not have watched the show between '80 and '85. You might not even have been alive at the time, but you've heard of Gumby, Mr. Robinson, or James Brown and his celebrity hot tub. And you certainly know who Eddie Murphy is.

Since he hosted in 1984, just a few months after his last episode as a cast member, Murphy has only returned to SNL to make an appearance on the 40th anniversary special, and now he's finally back for what might be the most anticipated show of all time.

As Kenan Thompson put it to E! News, "That's the biggest reunion the show has ever had. Eddie coming back, it's like the prodigal son."