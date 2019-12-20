Mob Wives' Drita D'Avanzo Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Mob Wives alum Drita D'Avanzo and her husband Lee D'Avanzo were arrested on Thursday after police allegedly found weapons and drugs during a raid on their home in Staten Island, New York.

Drita, 43, and Lee, 50, have not commented. They are due to be arraigned on Friday.

The weapons and drugs that were recovered included two loaded firearms, marijuana, 120 hydrocodone/ acetaminophen pills and 22 Xanax pills, an NYPD spokesperson told E! News. The D'Avanzos were charged with seven felonies in total, six misdemeanors and three violations, including criminal possession of a criminal substance, possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana greater than 16 ounces and greater than 8 ounces, two criminal counts of possession of narcotics, and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

TMZ reported one of the couple's kids was in the house at the time of the raid. A spokesperson for the Staten Island District Attorney's Office confirmed to E! News that a child was the couple's care when they were arrested.

The raid happened after the NYPD received community tips and concerns about activities at the home, The Staten Island Advance reported.