Why Netflix's Don't F—k With Cats Is Causing So Much Buzz

Netflix has a new true crime documentary with a title that's sure to put viewers off from the start: Don't F—k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.

Chances are, you've seen somebody tweet about this. You've heard from a colleague at a holiday party about the show. Your cousin told you about the time he saw the original video. Don't F—k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer is everywhere. Is it the new true Making a Murderer? Time will tell, but, as the title of the documentary series implies, this show is striking quite a different cord with viewers.

In the trailer below, those involved in the internet search for Luka Magnotta detail how his alleged video with cats prompted their desire to find him and bring him to justice. Magnotta denies he is in the video that sparked the uproar.