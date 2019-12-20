Comparing Bombshell Stars to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Fox News is going Hollywood.
In Bombshell, the just-released new film from director Jay Roach, the story of the sudden and stunning downfall of the late Roger Ailes, the founder and chairman of the conservative news network, thanks to accusations of sexual harassment from some of the network's highest-profile female employees, including Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly--an event that presaged the #MeToo movement's industry-wide reckoning by a full year--comes to life. (For a refresher on the story, head here.)
While some characters in the film, including those played by Margot Robbie and Kate McKinnon, are fictional composites, the film is full of A-list actors bringing real people to life. And while some, like John Lithgow as Ailes, relied on heavy prosthetics to become their character, others needed nothing more than a good wig. (We're looking at you, Alanna Ubach.) As Kelly, Charlize Theron so eerily and thoroughly became the newswoman that she's already been recognized with a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama. (Robbie was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, as well.)
Before you head out to see the film, take a look at all the famous faces Roach cast to bring Bombshell to life!
Charlize Theron—Megyn Kelly
The Oscar winner steps into the shoes of the former The Kelly File host, who eventually departed the network in January 2017 to become the short-lived host of Megyn Kelly Today at NBC.
John Lithgow—Roger Ailes
That's the 3rd Rock from the Sun and The Crown actor there underneath a considerable amount of facial prosthetics to bring the late Fox News founder back to life onscreen.
Nicole Kidman—Gretchen Carlson
The Big Little Lies actress portrays the former Fox & Friends co-host whose sexual harassment suit against Ailes in the summer of 2016 kicked off the powerful exec's stunning downfall.
Mark Duplass—Douglas Brunt
The Morning Show actor plays Kelly's husband, a novelist and former CEO of cybersecurity firm Authentium.
Connie Britton—Beth Ailes
The Dirty John actress plays Ailes' wife, a newspaper publisher, who stood by her husband throughout his downfall despite living apart at the time of his death.
Alanna Ubach—Jeanine Pirro
The Legally Blonde and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce actress appears as the former New York judge and prosecutor-turned-host of Fox News' Justice with Judge Jeanine who staunchly supported Ailes after he was accused.
Bree Condon—Kimberly Guilfoyle
The model and actress, who's appeared in episodes of Lucifer, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and The Vampire Diaries, portrays the one-time The Five co-host and ex-wife of California governor Gavin Newsom who is currently dating Donald Trump Jr.
Anne Ramsay—Greta Van Susteren
The Mad About You actress portrays the former criminal defense and civil trial lawyer who hosted On the Record for 14 years before leaving Fox News for a short-lived run at MSNBC in 2016.
Nazanin Boniadi—Rudi Bakhtiar
The Homeland actress portrays the former Fox employee who, while working as a news correspondent at the cable news network in 2007, lodged a sexual harassment complaint against DC bureau chief Brian Wilson (who has publicly denied the charges), was promptly fired, and, because of a settlement agreement, was prohibited from talking about what happened to her to anyone—a promise she broke when the levee broke in 2016.
Spencer Garrett—Sean Hannity
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor portrays the conservative political commentator and host of the network's Hannity.
Alice Eve—Ainsley Earhardt
The Black Mirror and Iron Fist actress portrays the current Fox & Friends co-host, who replaced Carlson's replacement, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, in 2015.
Tony Plana—Geraldo Rivera
The Ugly Betty star puts on the iconic mustache to portray the former talk show host who makes regular appearances on programs across the Fox News network.
Michael Buie—Bret Baier
The Grey's Anatomy actor portrays the long-time host of Fox's Special Report.
Marc Evan Jackson—Chris Wallace
The Good Place actor plays the seasons anchor and political commentator who has been the host of Fox News Sunday since 2003.
Ashley Greene—Abby Huntsman
The Twilight franchise star plays the daughter of former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. who worked as a general assignment reporter and co-host of Fox & Friends before joining The View in 2018.
Elisabeth Röhm—Martha MacCallum
The Law & Order: SVU vet portrays the longtime Fox News anchor who currently hosts The Story with Martha MacCallum.
P.J. Byrne—Neil Cavuto
The Wolf of Wall Street actor portrays the longtime host of Your World with Neil Cavuto and Cavuto Live, who also serves and senior vice president and managing editor for sister network Fox Business Network.
Mark Moses—Bill Shine
The Desperate Housewives and Mad Men star portrays the longtime Fox News producer and exec who was named co-president of the network when Ailes departed before being forced out himself. Shine went on to become the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications under President Donald Trump in June 2018, a position he vacated in March 2019 to become an advisor to Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.
Richard Kind—Rudy Guiliani
The Mad About You actor portrays, with the help of prosthetics, the former New York Mayor who served as Ailes' personal attorney before famously doing the same for President Trump.
Allison Janney—Susan Estrich
The Oscar-winning Mom star portrays Ailes' other personal attorney, a law professor and frequent Fox News analyst.
Malcolm McDowell—Rupert Murdoch
The legendary A Clockwork Orange star portrays the Australian media tycoon who founded News Corp., Fox News' parent company, and became acting CEO of the network after Ailes' departure.
Ben Lawson—Lachlan Murdoch
The 13 Reasons Why and Good Place actor plays Rupert's eldest son, who currently serves as co-chairman of News Corp. and executive chairman and CEO of the newly-formed Fox Corporation.
Josh Lawson—James Murdoch
The House of Lies star (and younger brother of Ben) plays Rupert's youngest son.
Bombshell is in theaters now.
