Liam Payne Reveals What Really Happened During His Reunion With Harry Styles

We just want to know one thing: What happened when Liam Payne and Harry Styles reunited at Capital FM's Jingle Ball?

On Thursday, Liam opened up about the mini One Direction reunion that happened earlier this month during the Watch What Happens Live fan-favorite segment "Plead The Fifth." After pleading the fifth on romance rumors about him and Naomi Campbell, he had no choice but to answer host Andy Cohen's question about his former bandmate.

"We spoke about a number of things," the "Both Ways" singer recalled. "We hadn't seen for three years. Literally, I hadn't seen him once--we hadn't spoken or anything. So, it was good to see him. He was pretty much the same boy that I left him. We spoke the kids and happiness and all sorts of stuff."

This isn't the first that Liam revealed he's fallen out of touch with Harry. Earlier this month in an interview with The Face Magazine, he said that he talks to the "Adore You" singer the least compared to bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. "I speak to Louis quite regularly," Liam told the outlet. "And I feel like I know where I stand with Niall. But with Harry there's so much mystery around who he's become."