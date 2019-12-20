Liam Payne Reveals What Really Happened During His Reunion With Harry Styles

We just want to know one thing: What happened when Liam Payne and Harry Styles reunited at Capital FM's Jingle Ball?
On Thursday, Liam opened up about the mini One Direction reunion that happened earlier this month during the Watch What Happens Live fan-favorite segment "Plead The Fifth." After pleading the fifth on romance rumors about him and Naomi Campbell, he had no choice but to answer host Andy Cohen's question about his former bandmate.
"We spoke about a number of things," the "Both Ways" singer recalled. "We hadn't seen for three years. Literally, I hadn't seen him once--we hadn't spoken or anything. So, it was good to see him. He was pretty much the same boy that I left him. We spoke the kids and happiness and all sorts of stuff."
This isn't the first that Liam revealed he's fallen out of touch with Harry. Earlier this month in an interview with The Face Magazine, he said that he talks to the "Adore You" singer the least compared to bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. "I speak to Louis quite regularly," Liam told the outlet. "And I feel like I know where I stand with Niall. But with Harry there's so much mystery around who he's become."
"I was looking at some pictures of him the other day, and I just thought: 'I don't know what more I'd say to him other than, 'Hello' and 'How are you?'" he continued. "I mean, look at the stuff I put out and the stuff Harry puts out. Polar opposite. I'm like the anti-christ version of what Harry is."
The One Direction questions didn't stop at their Jingle Ball reunion. For another segment, Andy asked the "Stack It Up" singer what his thoughts where on Harry's Saturday Night Live comments regarding fellow 1D bandmate Zayn Malik. In his monologue, the "Lights Up" singer jokingly forgot Zayn's name and called him Ringo [Starr] instead.
"You know, I think it's just a funny joke at the end of the day," Liam said. "I mean, obviously, Zayn's circumstances for leaving [One Direction] were his own and it's a different situation for all of us and I suppose, we deal with it in a different way. So, I thought it was quite funny."
Keeping spirits high, Andy led Liam and guest Lea Michele in a friendly game of "Never Have I Ever: Music Industry Edition," which didn't end well for the "Strip That Down" singer.
After admitting to trashing a green room, getting into a fight with his manager and lying to a fellow musician about liking their work, Liam also confessed that he wasn't a fan of One Direction's music video for "You & I."
"My least favorite One Direction video…I mean, I think I looked a little funky in the ‘You & I' video actually," he said, which was followed by a "yup" from the audience. Addressing the honest audience member, Liam joked, "You thought so, too?"
The drinking game also got another candid One Direction confession out of the boybander. When asked if he or Lea had ever lip-synced on stage, Liam admitted, "You know what—I've only ever done this once—when I was on tour, I was the only one that could sing really, really, high, so no one else could do it, so I kind of had to cover each other. Sorry about that, guys. It was all a lie!"
Watch Liam relive his One Direction days in the videos above!
