Margot Robbie Thought She Died After Passing Out Drunk at This Award Show

Don Arnold/WireImage
Well, that's an award show Margot Robbie will never forget.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, the Bombshell star reflected on her earliest years as an actress in her native Australia and, in particular, one of her first—and most memorable—award shows.
As she explained to Jimmy Kimmel, the first award show she ever attended was the Logie Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Emmys. In Robbie's words, they are "the funnest award shows ever," notably because everyone gets "absolutely hammered."
While it's been nearly a decade since the acclaimed actress last went, she hasn't forgotten the second year she attended the show and what happened in the bathroom that night. "I got so drunk I passed out," she revealed.
According to her story, the then-Neighbours actress passed out in one of the toilet stalls in the bathroom at the Crown Casino where the awards took place. When Robbie woke up, no one was around because, unbeknownst to her, it was the hour when the casino gets cleaned.
"I didn't know it ever closes—usually just full of thousands of people," she noted. "I came out and it was such a weird, surreal experience because there was no one around...for a second in my drunken state, I was like, 'Did I die? Is this purgatory? Am I in between heaven and hell right now? This is so weird.'"
Robbie eventually realized she wasn't actually dead when she found someone who was cleaning. As for the next day, a nurse at work gave her some oxygen.
Like we said—a memorable night, indeed.