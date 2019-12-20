Survivor's Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting Are Dating

Survivor: Island of the Idols may be over, but a new relationship is just beginning.

Just one day after CBS aired the reunion portion of its season 39 finale, castaways Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting announced they're dating.

The Olympic medalist shared the big news and made their romance Instagram official on Thursday.

"WOAH. Did you guys hear the news?" she captioned a photo of Nichting giving her a piggyback ride. "I've got a curly haired boyfriend named Jack and he is simply the most wonderful human being I know. And yes, we share hair products."

Her main man did the same.

"I am beyond proud to call this curly headed, exuberant, and compassionate woman my girlfriend/twin," he wrote alongside some sweet snapshots of the couple.

They even received a special message from the season's winner Tommy Sheehan.

"Can we double date?" he wrote in the comments section of Beisel's post.

Seemingly referencing his $1 million prize, she replied, "Only if you pay big boiiiiiiii."