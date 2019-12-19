Dwyane Wade Applauds His 12-Year-Old Child's "Strength and Courage" for Coming Out as LGBTQ+

And the father of the year award goes to...

Basketball star Dwyane Wade is proud of his children and he wants the world to know it. The recently retired athlete sat down with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson for their All the Smoke podcast to talk about his career, work ethic and his choice to openly support his son Zion Wade who is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"First of all, if you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have," he shared with the duo. "You can learn something from your kids. In my household, man, that's all we talk about. We talk about making sure our kids are seen by each of us, me and my wife, We talk about making sure our kids understand the power in their voice."

For Dwyane and wife Gabrielle Union, making sure their kids feel welcome to fully express themselves no matter what is essential.