Queer Eye's Bobby Berk Reveals the Ulimate Tip for Stress-Free Holiday Decorating

With just a few effortless tweaks to your home's aesthetic, holiday decorating really can be a breeze. Just ask Bobby Berk!

E! News caught up with the Queer Eye star and interior design guru for insight into how he gets his pad into tip-top shape for the festive season, and surprisingly enough... it's totally doable. The A.R.T. Furniture designer says he prefers to keep his Christmas decor on the minimal side, opting to "but bring in texture and color through organic greenery and branches."

Bobby adds, "Most of my holiday decor comes from flowers, greenery and foliage which I do in just a few small areas in the house like the surface of a credenza or on our dining table. I love to bring those evergreen moments into my decor, which give the feeling of the holidays without going totally over the top and decking the halls."

After the ambience is set, Bobby sets his sights on curating the perfect menu for his nearest and dearest who come over to celebrate. As he describes, "I have loved being in the kitchen way more this year, however, when I celebrate the holidays and host, meals can be stressful."