Penn Badgley Shares Rare Insight Into Married Life With Wife Domino Kirke

Isadora/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 2:20 PM
Isadora/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock
Could Penn Badgley be any more dreamy than he already is?
Well, it appears the answer is yes. The Gossip Girl star is proving this with his loving, kind, adoring and totally loved-up post that he dedicated to his wife, Domino Kirke, in honor of her birthday. He starts off the heartfelt caption by writing a "super-brief review of [Dom's] invisible qualities," all of which could make a stranger fall for his wife.
His review begins with a description of the "really impressive, and quite mysterious" way his wife of two years makes people feel. He describes, "A truly radiant soul, you seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99% success rate."
Penn continues, "You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove. Your desire to be of service to others is miraculous. It is in your DNA."
If the reader isn't crying by now, this next bit will do the trick. "In pictures as a very young child, you exude it—a great care and sweetness; an invitation. You make others happy by you. For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy," the 33-year-old says. "For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I'm really glad we're married."
In the comments section, many people expressed their good wishes to the birthday girl, along with the occasional heart-eye emoji. But it appears only one comment caught the eye of Penn and Dom. One funny user commented, "Dom, blink once if you need help."
"We both laughed out loud at this one. Thanks," Penn replied.
Penn's loving and thoughtful caption makes it clear that there isn't much acting required for Penn in You. His character Joe has a certain charm and charisma that lures in all the women, before ultimately flipping a switch on them.
In reality, of course, there's very little Penn can relate to with Joe, aside from a certain je ne sais quoi. During the first season, Penn told E! News, "I disagree with Joe possibly more than anyone. And I disagree that it's a love story. I don't see it the same way as anyone else, I think because of the things I had to do to play Joe."
While Domino gets the more real and less murderous side of Penn, fans can have Joe, who returns to Netflix on December 26.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?