Miley Cyrus Has a Totally Realistic Response to This Marriage Proposal

Miley Cyrus is "down to try" marriage again.

Nearly a year since she wed Liam Hemsworth—and four months since he filed for divorce—the "Don't Call Me Angel" songstress is considering tying the knot again—well, at least for the sake of a punchline.

Over on Instagram, performance artist Matty Mo, who is behind "themostfamousartist" account, drew some attention to a goal for 2020: marrying Cyrus. "Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there," he captioned a screenshot of his current Instagram bio, which reads in part, "Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020."

Ok, so he didn't exactly get down on one knee, but he did tag the star and she took notice, weighing in on Mo's aspiration with quite the quip. "It probably won't last long," she responded. "But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."