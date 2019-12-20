Hurry, These Stores Will Deliver by December 25!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You've trimmed your tree, done all your holiday baking, sent out your cards (or emails)...but have you finished holiday shopping yet? Fret not! These stores feel your pain, and they're still able to ship your goodies so they get to you (or your giftee) by Christmas!

So if you still have to buy that special little something for the one you love, or you're in need of a good gift to give your boss, this list will not only help you find a little gifting inspiration, it'll help you figure out the absolute last minute, nail-biting deadline to have everything shipped so they arrive in perfect timing to make it under the tree.

Check out our list below, and check a few more gifts off your list!