Lady Gaga Can't Remember the Last Time She Bathed

She's just trying to keep it real!

Lady Gaga has had a pretty epic few years. Her career making turn in the Bradley Cooper directed film A Star Is Born won her an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Shallow" alongside her co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. In the new year, she may have a few new original songs up her sleeve, and to make a new album happen it seems like she's had to give up her personal hygiene.

"My assistant: when's the last time you bathed," Lady Gaga tweeted to her followers. "Me: i don't remember." The singer also added the hashtag LG6, signaling what many are hoping will be her sixth studio album. Hopefully, in the coming year. The singer has been actively performing and touring throughout the year, but fans are getting eager for a full length album from the queen of pop.