Channing Tatum and Jessie J Break Up After Over 1 Year of Dating

Dean / SplashNews.com
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 11:29 AM
Dean / SplashNews.com
It's over for Channing Tatum and Jessie J.
The Magic Mike star and the "Price Tag" singer have called it quits after just over a year of dating, a source confirms to E! News, adding that they parted ways as a couple but are still good friends. Channing first confirmed the duo's relationship status in Nov. 2018, with a sweet post about Jessie. Praising the artist's performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the actor wrote, "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."
In Sept. 2019, just a few months ago, Jessie, 31, debuted a new love song for Channing, 39, during a concert in West Hollywood.
"Where you go I know I want to follow / Let's make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don't know when what comes next," the song lyrics state. "Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are"
The lyrics continue, "Pressure on, just have fun / It's not a race, no need to run / If it's forever / Let's just simply be in love."
That same month, Channing proved that he was the ideal Instagram boyfriend when he was spotted taking pictures of Jessie during the 2019 Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
In early October, Jessie took to her Instagram Stories to post about Channing, telling her fans that she was missing her "cuddle machine."
So, it appears this split was pretty recent, considering Jessie just left a comment on Channing's Instagram post a few weeks ago. In response to his post about Channing's Magic Mike Live, Jessie commented, "I wanted it to cut to you doing Pony by the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan..."
This breakup news comes about a month after Channing finalized his divorce from ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. The Step Up co-stars, who share daughter Everly, first announced their split in April 2018.
Jenna has since moved on with actor Steve Kazee. The couple is currently expecting their first child together.
Us Weekly was first to report the breakup, with a source telling the outlet that the split occurred "about a month ago."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?