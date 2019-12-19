Mark Wahlberg Debuts Incredible 6-Month Body Transformation in Jaw-Dropping Photo

'Tis the season to get in great shape!

Mark Wahlberg has done it again! It seems impossible that Mark's body could get any more ripped or fit than its been in previous years and films, but once again the action star has proved us wrong. Mark revealed his shocking six-month transformation on his Instagram, and let's just say, Christmas came very early this year.

"Six months of performance inspired nutrition Aquahydrate And F45 training!!" Mark captioned a shirtless picture of himself flexing his massive muscles. "Clean eating. Inspired to be better team training / life changing." The man is practically a machine, but who you can't stay mad at him.

Mark has always been known for his insane work ethic and his amazing commitment to physical fitness and living an a well-balanced life. Who can forget the impressive list he released in 2018 of his intense daily routine.