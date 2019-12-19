Serena Williams Scores a Boxing Lesson From Mike Tyson

It's no secret Serena Williams is a tennis star, but did you know she can also box?

The 38-year-old athlete put up her dukes for a little pre-season training session with Mike Tyson in Boca Raton, Fla. this week.

Williams shared footage of herself hitting the bag with the 53-year-old boxer via Instagram on Thursday.

"Preseason just got really real," she captioned the clip.

It should come as no surprise to Williams' fans that Tyson claimed she "has some power."

"I don't want to get in the ring with this GOAT @serenawilliams much love and respect," he wrote on Instagram.

Tyson got to spend a little time on the tennis court, too. Tennis pro Yulia Putintseva trained with his daughter Milan Tyson during the pre-season session, too.

The trainings were part of a program by Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, which is run by Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Tennis players Coco Gauff and Chris Eubanks were there, as well.