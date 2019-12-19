FYI, You Can’t See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tagged Instagram Photos

Awkward tagged photos for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? Think again!

We've all been there—someone tags you in a random, strange, unflattering or downright embarrassing picture on Instagram and you make the choice to either untag yourself, hide it from your profile or live with it on your page. Things are a bit different for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As some new reports have pointed out, the royal couple's account, which has been popping up in our feeds for more than eight months, doesn't show tagged photos.

While it's unclear if the page ever allowed tagged photos, if you click on over, you'll find that the tagged photos tab on the SussexRoyal account currently reads "No Posts Yet."

Meanwhile, fellow royal accounts, like the ones for Prince William and Kate Middletonas well as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have amassed upwards of hundreds of tagged images from over the years.