Taylor Swift Tops List of 2019’s Most Influential People on Twitter

Taylor Swift has another impressive honor to add to her long list of accolades. On Wednesday, the "Lover" singer was named 2019's Most Influential Person on Twitter. The list, which was compiled by digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch, ranked 50 of the social media platform's significant accounts, using an algorithm to determine their influencer score. Swift topped the list with a score of 97.
"This is our measure of how influential an account is over time, based on the level of genuine engagement they are creating," Brandwatch says of its algorithm. "While lots of followers, retweets and replies will help, the more influential the people they engage with, the better the score."
Second on the list was President Donald Trump, who was followed by India Prime Minster Narena Modi, Katy Perry and Elon Musk. Also making the top 10 were Cristiano Ronaldo, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.