Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Melt Hearts In First To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Trailer

Woah, woah, woah. The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You trailer just dropped!

Netflix released the first trailer for the highly anticipated To All The Boys I Loved Before sequel on Thursday, and it's sure to hit you right in the rom-com feels.

In it, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo make their glorious return as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, starting off with the adorable couple gussied up on a fancy dinner date.

As Condor says to her beau, "This is my first date." Centineo corrects her, noting, "We've gone out on a bunch of dates." Reminding him of their fake relationship that turned into a real one, Condor then says, "Yeah, but those weren't real."

The trailer then quickly cuts to the pair walking from the tree where they signed their relationship contract in the first film to the track where Lara Jean first crashed into Peter. Ah, memories. That's when Centineo gives her a silver locket and says, "I figured this would be the place to give you this, because this is where it all started."