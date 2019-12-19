Brie Larson Was Totally Convinced Jamie Foxx Was Mr. Fox on The Masked Singer

What does the (Jamie) Foxx say?

During an appearance on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Brie Larson admitted to her Just Mercy co-star that she was absolutely convinced he was the indelible Mr. Fox on The Masked Singer. It's a fair theory, given his name, of course, but the Captain Marvel star was convinced for other reasons.

As she said to her guest, "I was pretty convinced you were unavailable for [the Just Mercy press tour] because you were on The Masked Singer the whole time. That was a conspiracy theory that I had started."

Playing coy, Foxx teased, "Listen, man. Look, you never know!"

The show's finale, which aired just hours after Larson's interview with Foxx was filmed, revealed that Wayne Brady was Mr. Fox. He came in first place ahead of Chris Daughtry and Adrienne Bailon as the dog and the flamingo.

While he wouldn't confirm or deny if he was on the show to Larson, he did reveal that tons of people asked him if he was.