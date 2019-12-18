Princess Beatrice Throws Glamorous Engagement Party Attended By Ellie Goulding and More Stars

Here comes the bride!

Princess Beatrice and her future husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their engagement with a star-studded affair in London on Wednesday evening. The 31-year-old royal's close pal Ellie Goulding was among a number of British celebrities who were photographed arriving to the Chiltern Firehouse in their most glam ensembles.

Ellie attended the soiree alongside husband Caspar Jopling in a velvet black midi dress covered with diamonds. Other guests of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo included her mother Sarah, Duchess of York, sister Princess Eugenie, and Prince Harry's dear friend Guy Pelly.

Noticeably absent from Princess Beatrice's special night was her father Prince Andrew, who The Daily Mail reports did not attend out of concern for the optics surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and sexual assault allegations against him. Hours before the engagement party, however, Prince Andrew did attend Queen Elizabeth II's annual Christmas luncheon.