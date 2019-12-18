Dancing With the Stars Pro Karina Smirnoff Is Pregnant With Her First Child

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 2:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Karina Smirnnoff

Instagram

The holidays just got sweeter for former Dancing With the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff.

The former dancer announced on Wednesday, Dec. 18, that she was expecting her first child! 

Smirnoff told People exclusively that she's "super excited to start a new chapter in [her] life." The 41-year-old went on, "I've always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I'm going through. I'm nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed." 

"Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information. I'm just trying to keep up! But I'm very grateful for the gift I've been given. I can't wait to be a mom," the former DWTS pro dancer added. 

The dancer also took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers. 

Smiling in a selfie of her holding a pregnancy test, Smirnoff captioned her post, "Thanks @FirstReponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor!"

Photos

The Real Reason Dancing With the Stars Pros Leave the Show

The mother-to-be added, "#BabySmirnoff coming in 2020! And since it's the holiday season, it's the perfect time to give back! I'm happily going to donate $5K to @ResolveOrg to support all couples and families on their pregnancy journeys. Everyone have a great holiday! #Ad #BabyBabyBaby #2MeansYes #FirstResponse #6DaysSooner #FirstAndOnlyResponse #HappyHolidays."

Congratulations! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Entertainment , Life/Style , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.