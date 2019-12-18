Dancing With the Stars Pro Karina Smirnoff Is Pregnant With Her First Child

The holidays just got sweeter for former Dancing With the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff.

The former dancer announced on Wednesday, Dec. 18, that she was expecting her first child!

Smirnoff told People exclusively that she's "super excited to start a new chapter in [her] life." The 41-year-old went on, "I've always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I'm going through. I'm nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed."

"Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information. I'm just trying to keep up! But I'm very grateful for the gift I've been given. I can't wait to be a mom," the former DWTS pro dancer added.

The dancer also took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers.

Smiling in a selfie of her holding a pregnancy test, Smirnoff captioned her post, "Thanks @FirstReponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor!"