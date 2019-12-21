Michael Costello's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Getty Images
by Jake Thompson | Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 9:00 PM
Getty Images
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
All we want for Christmas is to don one of famed fashion designer Michael Costello's festive frocks. When the trendsetting designer and reality star isn't cooking up the most in-demand showstoppers for your holiday party circuit, he's channeling his inner philanthropist: 10% of all MC collection purchases will benefit DTLA homelessness through January.
With an overwhelming following on Instagram—and a celebrated designer amongst fan favorite collaborator Revolve—it's fair game to trust his style instincts when it comes to taste making and gift giving. With holiday shopping on our minds, the designer exclusively handpicked his go-to party dress must-haves to jumpstart your social holiday season calendar!
From velvet gowns to blushy beauties to lilac statement dresses, there's something for everybody on your list (including yourself, because who are we kidding?) Our favorite? This mustard knock-out frock, of course.
Here are his picks below.
"Surprise! Your least favorite condiment makes one of the hottest, most festive colors this holiday season! The velvet style of the Presley gown from my revolve collection will accentuate your curves and make you the head-turner at all the holiday parties!"
"SEQUINS for the WIN! The high leg slit mixed with the high collar neck gives the perfect sexy-yet-chic vibe. I'm obsessed with the blush sequins we used for this style! When the light hits just right, you'll shimmer in all the right places."
"This holiday season, step out in style with our Jenna Gown in lilac! Lilac is a color that works all year round and it is absolutely striking for formal events. I love the cowl neck style of the dress and the side leg slit gives it a little "peek-a-boo" effect! There's just something so elegant about this statement-making dress!"
"There's just something about this dress with deep green, pleated georgette fabric that made me fall in love with it. The waist tie helps to accentuate your figure and this is truly perfect for anyone who wants a more romantic look this season!"
"The Harper Gown is the perfect dress for a lavish Christmas/New Year's Eve party! You can easily adjust the detachable waist tie helps. When you're dancing in this dress, the black-and-turquoise fabric will glisten all throughout the night!"
"Have a classic moment in blush with the Semira gown! The halter neck is easily adjustable. Notice the metallic thread accents? Enough to make Santa blush!"
Check out all of E! News' 2019 Holiday Gift Guides here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?