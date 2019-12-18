Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison in Drugs and Weapons Case

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 9:57 AM

Tekashi

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been given a sentence in his drugs and weapons case.

The 23-year-old rapper, née Daniel Hernandez, appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was sentenced to a term of 24 months (two years) in prison, with five years of supervised release. The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York confirms to E! News that Tekashi got a 24 month sentence and will get credit for time served, which has been 13 months already. He will be on supervised release for five years, and pay a $35,000 fine. He will also have to do 300 hours of community service.

This legal news comes over a year after Tekashi was arrested on racketeering and firearms charges. The artist was later indicted on six counts: conspiracy with others to commit racketeering, discharging a firearm while committing a crime, committing a crime of violence in aid of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm, and committing a crime in aid of racketeering.

Earlier this year, Tekashi pleaded guilty to nine counts in his federal drugs and weapons criminal case. E! News obtained the court documents, which showed that Tekashi had pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of firearms offense - racketeering conspiracy, three counts of violent crime in aid of racketeering, three counts of firearms offense and one count of narcotics trafficking. It was also revealed at this time that Tekashi was cooperating with federal prosecutors.

In early February, the New York Times reported that Tekashi "could face a minimum of 47 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment," for the charges.

In Sept. 2019, Tekashi took the witness stand to testify against fellow gang members.

Tekashi was dressed in a prison uniform for the court appearance, during which he testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. This move ws a part of Tekashi's "cooperation agreement" with federal prosecutors, with hopes of the rapper receiving a less strict prison sentence.

Hours before Tekashi's sentencing, two victims of an robbery, which was allegedly conducted by the gang Tekashi belonged to, detailed the impact the incident has had on their lives.

