Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison in Drugs and Weapons Case

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been given a sentence in his drugs and weapons case.

The 23-year-old rapper, née Daniel Hernandez, appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was sentenced to a term of 24 months (two years) in prison, with five years of supervised release. This legal news comes over a year after Tekashi was arrested on racketeering and firearms charges. The artist was later indicted on six counts: conspiracy with others to commit racketeering, discharging a firearm while committing a crime, committing a crime of violence in aid of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm, and committing a crime in aid of racketeering.

Earlier this year, Tekashi pleaded guilty to nine counts in his federal drugs and weapons criminal case. E! News obtained the court documents, which showed that Tekashi had pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of firearms offense - racketeering conspiracy, three counts of violent crime in aid of racketeering, three counts of firearms offense and one count of narcotics trafficking. It was also revealed at this time that Tekashi was cooperating with federal prosecutors.