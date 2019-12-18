Joe Giudice Reflects on "Next Level" of Life Amid Teresa Giudice Split

Shortly after news broke that Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice are calling it quits after 20 years of marriage, the father of four took to Instagram to share a cryptic message with his followers.
"Every next level of your life will demand a different you," the post read.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star liked the post.
He also posted side-by-side photos of the duo and wrote "It's time to let go."
E! News confirmed the breakup on Wednesday. However, neither celebrity has directly commented on the split.
The news came about a month after Teresa and her four daughters—Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana—visited Joe in Italy, where he is awaiting the final decision in his deportation appeal. As fans will recall, Joe was released from ICE custody in October, where he had been held since his release from prison in March 2019. Joe started his prison sentence in March 2016—just a few months after Teresa completed her sentence. They pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2014.
During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Teresa said her children were returning to Italy to visit their father for Christmas but that she wasn't joining them, citing work commitments as the reason.
Fans have watched Teresa open up about her future with Joe before, including during The Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine reunion. At the time, Andy Cohen asked the Bravolebrity if she would go to Italy if Joe were to be deported.
"I hope that's not a decision I have to make, but to, like, pick up my children and just move to another country, I don't think that would be good for my children," she said. "So, I mean, so, no, I probably wouldn't."
She echoed similar sentiments during her November interview with ABC News.
"Imagine he lived in Italy and you lived here," she told correspondent Paula Faris. "I mean, I don't know. I mean, I don't know if that's, like, a feasible relationship."
Teresa and Joe have also addressed rumors of infidelity. While both insisted they remained faithful, they each questioned the other.
Despite it all, Teresa said there would always be a place in her heart for Joe.
"I'm always going to love him, no matter what," she told ABC News.
It looks like Joe is now just looking forward to celebrating Christmas with his children. Yesterday, he posted a video of himself purchasing some Fendi presents for his daughters.
"It's been a while since I [bought] my angels a Christmas gift," he captioned the footage.
Teresa then wrote, "What about mommy for helping…[You're] welcome Daddy."
