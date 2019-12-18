Kylie Jenner Gifts Her Holiday Party Guests With "Rise and Shine" Performance

Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine" is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.

It's been months since the makeup mogul's simple serenade for her daughter Stormi Webster set the Internet ablaze and now it's turning into a holiday party hit. After performing it for Justin Bieber and attendees at his charity auction over the weekend, the star has basically gone on tour with the three-worded musical sensation. On Tuesday night, Kylie and sister Kim Kardashian stepped out at Calif. hot spot Nobu, where they hosted a joint holiday party for the KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and Kylie Cosmetics teams.

There, the 22-year-old once again briefly took the mic to croon out those now-iconic words. "That's it," she declared after the quick performance. "Next time, I'm getting f--king paid." 2020 stadium tour, Kylie?

Meanwhile, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner teared up as she expressed gratitude to their employees during a speech.