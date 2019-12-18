Kylie Jenner Gifts Her Holiday Party Guests With "Rise and Shine" Performance

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 8:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner, singing, Rise and Shine

Instagram

Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine" is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. 

It's been months since the makeup mogul's simple serenade for her daughter Stormi Webster set the Internet ablaze and now it's turning into a holiday party hit. After performing it for Justin Bieber and attendees at his charity auction over the weekend, the star has basically gone on tour with the three-worded musical sensation. On Tuesday night, Kylie and sister Kim Kardashian stepped out at Calif. hot spot Nobu, where they hosted a joint holiday party for the KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and Kylie Cosmetics teams. 

There, the 22-year-old once again briefly took the mic to croon out those now-iconic words. "That's it," she declared after the quick performance. "Next time, I'm getting f--king paid." 2020 stadium tour, Kylie? 

Meanwhile, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner teared up as she expressed gratitude to their employees during a speech. 

 

Photos

Kardashians' Christmas Cards Throughout the Years

"I just want you guys all to know that each and every one of you are so appreciated and so loved and we're so grateful for every single thing you all do," Jenner said with a glass in hand. 

"I am bursting with pride at my daughters who I'm so proud of," Jenner noted. "You can't do it alone and it's because of this beautiful, amazing team that we're here tonight and that we have the success that we do."

 

Rise and shine!—er—Happy holidays!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Kardashian News , Holidays , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.