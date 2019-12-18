Daily Pop's Holiday Gift Guide for Him 2019

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 8:45 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Only six shopping days until Christmas, friends! But don't worry, the little elves here at Daily Pop are here to help. On today's show, Erin Lim and Justin Sylvester shared the must-have gift items for him this holiday season. From workout must-have to beard bibs to fandom-themed collectibles, we've got something for on every special guy on your list.

Keep scrolling to check out the list. Happy shopping!

Daily Pop's Holiday Gift Guide for Her

Theragun G3

Your new in-home therapy device! This revolutionary deep muscle treatment uses rapid, repetitive strokes to stimulate blood flow & heat.

$399 Theragun
Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set Game

This Stranger Things roleplaying game is great for new as well as seasoned Dungeon & Dragons players to experience the D&D adventure Stranger Things character Mike Wheeler has created for his friends. Pick your character -- will you be Will the Wise or Dustin the Dwarf? Get your fireballs ready as you investigate the mysterious castle and battle the ferocious Demogorgon. Prepare for just about anything, because the game just got stranger.

$25 Amazon $25 Game Stop
Marvel Mighty Thor Hammer Flashlight & Electronics 28 Piece Tool Kit

If you're looking for a holiday gift for a Marvel fan that's handy around the house, look no further than this officially licensed Marvel Mighty Thor Hammer Flashlight & Electronics 28 Piece Tool Kit. On the outside this tool set looks like Mjolnir, but open it up and you'll find a standard hammer, a tape measure, a level, a screwdriver, a wrench, a ratcheting wrench, and a utility knife.

$49 Amazon
Pottery Barn Doyle Windowpane Robe

Wrap up in coziness with the Doyle Windowpane Robe. A fresh take on plaid, the graphic design wears well during the holidays and into the new year.

$45 Pottery Barn
Star Wars Scream Saber

The Star Wars Scream Saber Lightsaber is ready to sound off! This out-of this-galaxy toy has three awesome audio options. You can record your own combat noises, activate unexpected Star Wars sounds, and, of course, imagine battles with authentic Lightsaber sound FX.

$30
$20 Walmart $30 Target $20
$30 Amazon
Wild Turkey Longbranch

Eight Year-Old Wild Turkey Bourbon is refined with Texas mesquite and oak charcoals to create Longbranch. This unique method deepens the flavor and complexity of the whiskey resulting in an exceptional bourbon.

$65 Drizly
Beard King Bib

Do you dread the task of cleaning up after grooming your facial hair? The fact is grooming facial hair can be a very messy and time consuming task. Fear no more, Beard Bib by BEARD KING is the only men's grooming tool that reduces manual cleanup and allows for an easy disposal.

$15 The Beard King
Flywheel Home Bike

One of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2019, this stationary bike has interval-based workouts led by the best coaches in cycling, performance metrics to help you get better over time, a community of nearly a million passionate riders, in studio and at home.

$2,248 Flywheel Sport $1,499 Amazon
Pottery Barn Grant Leather Weekender

Your travel plans just got more stylish thanks to the weekender! With its pebbled leather and matching stitching, it's a handsome addition to any luggage collection. Add a monogram for a personal touch.

$349
$209 Pottery Barn

Need more gifting inspo? Check out all of our 2019 holiday gift guides here.

