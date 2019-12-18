The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4 Reunion Trailer Has Everything From Racism Debates to Poop Talk

Is there a better way to start 2020 than with a hearty dose of Texas-sized drama? Let The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion heal your hangover with the season four reunion on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
In the exclusive trailer below, Andy Cohen assembles Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Stephanie Hollman, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham and LeeAnne Locken to dissect the season's highs and lows in the two-part reunion.
"A good poop is the key to a good reunion," Stephanie says in the exclusive preview.
Nothing is off the table as the ladies begin the reunion rehashing the tequila-filled trip to Mexico, and Kam and Steph rehash their complicated relationship while quoting Elsa from Frozen.
"Let it go, like Elsa says," Stephanie says.
The first episode also features LeeAnne answering—or attempting to answer—all the burning questions about her unconventional wedding.
"You like to shock people out of their seat. You're like the Howard Stern of the Housewives," D'Andra tells LeeAnne.
The reunion continues on Wednesday, Jan. 8 with a supersized final installment featuring the RHOD ladies getting into the drama—and fun—of their trip to Thailand, including that L'Infinity dress moment and the trip to the Red Light District. Then, emotions run high when LeeAnne's remarks about Kary are brought up (she referred to her as "Mexican" more than once) and results in an argument between LeeAnne and the rest of the Dallas ladies.
"To use that, over and over and over again, is racism," Brandi tells her.
"I believed that there was nothing was wrong by using someone's nationality," LeeAnne says.
In addition to asking the women of The Real Housewives of Dallas if they think LeeAnne is racist, host Andy Cohen also poses this question in the trailer above, "Brandi and Stephanie, why are you so gassy all the time? What are you eating?"
The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion begins Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
