EXCLUSIVE!

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4 Reunion Trailer Has Everything From Racism Debates to Poop Talk

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Real Housewives of Dallas

Bravo

Is there a better way to start 2020 than with a hearty dose of Texas-sized drama? Let The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion heal your hangover with the season four reunion on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

In the exclusive trailer below, Andy Cohen assembles Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Stephanie Hollman, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham and LeeAnne Locken to dissect the season's highs and lows in the two-part reunion.

"A good poop is the key to a good reunion," Stephanie says in the exclusive preview.

Nothing is off the table as the ladies begin the reunion rehashing the tequila-filled trip to Mexico, and Kam and Steph rehash their complicated relationship while quoting Elsa from Frozen.

"Let it go, like Elsa says," Stephanie says.

Photos

The Most Iconic Real Housewives Quotes Ever

The first episode also features LeeAnne answering—or attempting to answer—all the burning questions about her unconventional wedding.

"You like to shock people out of their seat. You're like the Howard Stern of the Housewives," D'Andra tells LeeAnne.

The reunion continues on Wednesday, Jan. 8 with a supersized final installment featuring the RHOD ladies getting into the drama—and fun—of their trip to Thailand, including that L'Infinity dress moment and the trip to the Red Light District. Then, emotions run high when LeeAnne's remarks about Kary are brought up (she referred to her as "Mexican" more than once) and results in an argument between LeeAnne and the rest of the Dallas ladies.

"To use that, over and over and over again, is racism," Brandi tells her.

"I believed that there was nothing was wrong by using someone's nationality," LeeAnne says.

In addition to asking the women of The Real Housewives of Dallas if they think LeeAnne is racist, host Andy Cohen also poses this question in the trailer above, "Brandi and Stephanie, why are you so gassy all the time? What are you eating?"

The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion begins Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Real Housewives of Dallas , TV , Top Stories , Reality TV , Entertainment , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.