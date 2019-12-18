Why Sterling K. Brown Considers Sex Symbol Status a "Slippery Slope" in Hollywood

Sterling K. Brown doesn't mind that people think he's sexy—but there's a caveat.

The longtime actor has taken Hollywood by storm in recent years, dominating the small screen as This Is Us' beloved Randall Pearson and popping up in Hollywood hits like Black Panther, Frozen II and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. With a Golden Globe, two Emmys and four SAG Awards to his name, the industry has certainly taken notice. But, as a newly published Playboy interview acknowledged, it's not only his talent that has people talking.

Describing his build as "sneaky fit," Brown told the magazine, "I'm not popping out of my clothes per se, but if I ever take my shirt off, you'd be like, Oh snap, I didn't see that one coming." Case in point: these very candid tweets from unexpecting This Is Us viewers.

However, despite the Internet thirst, the accomplished star credits his acting merits—not his muscles—for his work. "I don't think I've ever gotten a job because of the way I was built. People have seen me as being a good actor, and they hire me for things in which they need a good actor," he told Playboy.