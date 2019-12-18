Did Temptation Island's David Benavidez Kiss Samantha Hoffman When Cameras Weren't Rolling?

There are two sides to every story. But, what if the two sides directly contradict each other?

In this exclusive clip from USA Network's Temptation Island reunion special, David Benavidez and Samantha Hoffman find themselves disagreeing over whether they kissed while filming season two. The disagreement comes about after fellow single Payton Burgess claims, "David hadn't kissed Samantha."

"Just to clarify, he did kiss me in the audio room," Hoffman tells her peers. "But, we got yelled at by production to get out of there."

As fans surely recall, in episode four, David infamously got naked and crawled into a bed with Samantha and Payton. This wouldn't be such a big deal if David hadn't come to the island with then girlfriend of three years, Kate Griffith.

In response to Samantha's claims, David accuses the 29-year-old flight attendant of being "bitter" over the fact he passed her over for another single, Toneata Morgan.