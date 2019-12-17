Kylie Jenner Shows Major Support for Travis Scott After Reuniting at Diddy's Party

Despite what may have gone down between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, it's clear Kylie is still his #1 fan.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the beauty mogul stepped out in Calabasas, Calif. wearing an Astroworld sweatsuit while jewelry shopping with Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble at Polacheck's in the neighborhood.

As fans may recall, the two put a pause on their relationship after two years together. A source told E! News at the time that the two weren't officially calling it quits on their relationship but rather taking space apart. "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month," the source continued.

Amid speculation over the reason why they split up, Kylie decided to speak for herself and took to Twitter in October to give the public an update on her relationship with the father to her daughter Stormi Webster. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" Kylie tweeted at the time. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Since then, the two have spent time together over Thanksgiving in Palm Springs and most recently, they briefly reunited at Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th birthday bash this past weekend.