Look Back at 92 Years of Miss America Winners

Almost a century of greatness to boast.

Miss America has been a staple in this great nation for almost 100 years. Which means almost 100 women have been given the honor of being crowned with the prestigious title of Miss America. A lot has changed since the pageant first began, but the tradition and legacy still remains the same. Women from all across the country compete annually to see who will be given the great honor.

In 2019, Nia Franklin was crowned Miss America, a historic honor in it's own right, but made even more special considering that with Nia's win marks the first time three black women are the titleholders of the three major pageants titles: Miss America, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. In fact, the first African-American woman to be crowned Miss America only happened in 1983 when Vanessa Williams was crowned the winner.