Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Take Major Step Toward Releasing New Music Together

Keep your ears open music lovers!
While there's no question that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have plenty of chemistry, some are wondering if the duo will ever collaborate on new music in the future.
Based on this week's latest development, we'd say the odds are looking good. E! News can confirm Miley's company filed legal documents requesting ownership of the name Bandit and Bardot.
And to further spread the speculation, Bandit & Bardot now has an Instagram account that just so happens to be following two people. Any guesses? Miley and Cody, obviously.
Earlier this month, Cody teased his upcoming album. At the time, he hinted that a collaboration with Miley could be in the future.
"Yeah definitely. We're looking at it," he shared with E! News at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party. "We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. [My album's] going to be cool. It's going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar."
And it could be coming sooner rather than later.
"Working on a project at the moment and recording throughout the holidays and should have an album out next year," Cody added.
Until then, both Cody and Miley are looking forward to celebrating the holidays with family and friends.
As seen on Instagram Stories, Miley was having a festive dance party with Noah Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and more family members Monday night.
Meanwhile, Cody was celebrating his debut poetry collection called Prince Neptune. What can we say? These two are unstoppable.
TMZ was first to report about the legal documents.