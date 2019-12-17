Survivor's Dan Spilo Breaks Silence After Being Removed From the Show and Uninvited to the Reunion

After a week of silence, Survivor's Dan Spilo is publicly apologizing for his behavior on the show.

Last week's episode ended with Jeff Probst announcing that Dan had been removed from the game following an incident that involved a crew member, and now Dan has spoken out in a statement, apologizing for making Kellee Kim uncomfortable earlier on in the season.

"I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of Survivor," he said. "After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously. I truly regret that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by my behavior. In my life, I have always tried to treat others with decency, integrity and kindness. I can only hope that my actions in the future can help me to make amends and show me to be the kind of father, husband, colleague and friend that I always aim to be."