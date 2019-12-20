You Have to See Justin Timberlake and Beyonce's Takes on the Ugly Christmas Sweater

If ever there were a time to wear something so hideously godawful that it's actually really freaking fabulous—well, 'tis the season and all. 

Because in the last few years, sweaters adorned with everything from snowmen appliqué to Christmas bulbs and even tinsel garlands and ornaments have really gotten the glow up, transitioning from tragically uncool to kinda trendy. (At least during the winter weeks you spend decking halls, trimming trees and sipping egg nog.) 

Ugly holiday sweaters have now become so de rigueur that you're likely to receive at least one December party invitation instructing you to turn up in your favorite so-cheesy-it's-cool knit. And before you hesitate, remember that everyone from Matt Damon to Demi Lovato to Beyoncé has deigned to rock the Yuletide trend, so ain't no way you're too cool for it.  

In honor of National Ugly Christmas Sweater day, grab yourself a peppermint hot chocolate, blast the Mariah Carey and make your spirits bright with these priceless photos. 

Kenny G, Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Courtesy of Tipsy Elves

Kenny G

The beloved jazz saxophonist gets into the holiday spirit by showing off his collaboration sweater with Tipsy Elves.

Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti

The Bachelor in Paradise couple don their Dunkin' Donuts festive apparel.

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa, Christmas 2018

Instagram

Ryan Seacrest

"Go ugly or go home," the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared on Instagram while wearing Tipsy Elves. 

Jordan Rodgers, Christmas 2018

Instagram

Jordan Rodgers

"When someone tells you their favorite holiday drink isn't @CaptainMorganUSA & Cola," The Bachelorette star joked on Instagram while wearing his Tipsy Elves sweater. 

Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

Instagram

Ryan Reynolds

"These f--king assholes said it was a sweater party," the actor joked while wearing a Tipsy Elves sweater next to Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. 

Jasmine Tookes, Christmas 2018

Instagram

Jasmine Tookes

'Tis the season to wear your Tipsy Elves sweaters and this supermodel is no exception.

Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec, Christmas 2018

Instagram

Kym Johnson

"It's a @TipsyElves kind of night," the Dancing With the Stars pro shared on Instagram alongside Robert Herjavec. "Comfy + cute."

Jake Owen, Christmas 2018

Courtesy of Pillsbury

Jake Owen

The "American Country Love Song" country singer shows off his Pillsbury limited edition ugly Christmas sweater. 

Adam Devine, Christmas 2018

Courtesy of Captain Morgan

Adam Devine

Cheers to the holidays! The Hollywood actor and Captain Morgan Chief Party Officer models the brand's new holiday outfits from Tipsy Elves

Justin Timberlake, Holiday Sweaters

Instagram

Justin Timberlake

"Shout out to all the REAL SANTAS that eat the cookies their kids left out as soon as you get them to sleep. #Crumbs #HimDownstairs," the "Suit and Tie" singer wrote on Instagram while sporting his Tipsy Elves sweater. 

Joey Fatone, Christmas Sweaters

Twitter

Joey Fatone

"Merry Christmas happy holidays ! I Don't think my kids liked their gifts," the former N' Sync member joked on Twitter. 

Will Smith, Christmas Sweaters

Instagram

Will Smith

"Somebody Please Help! Jada makes us wear these Ugly Ass Sweaters for Christmas... She's Doin? Too Much!" he joked on Instagram. "And she's just gettin' Started." 

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa

The Live! co-hosts show off their matching Tipsy Elves sweaters next to Kate Winslet. 

Alfonso Ribeiro, Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Instagram

Alfonso Ribeiro

"My hubby and I finished 4th place in our family's very competitive ugly Xmas sweater competition tonight," Angela Ribeiro shared on Instagram. 

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco

"Getting into the holiday spirit!! falalalala lalalala!! @mrtankcook my other half," the newly engaged star wrote on Instagram while wearing Tipsy Elves

Whoopi Goldberg, Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Whoopi Goldberg

The View co-host appears in a festival look while on Late Night With Seth Meyers. 

Luke Bryan, Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Instagram

Luke Bryan

"Having a drink with Santa is our kind of night. Get one of these sweaters while you can," the country singer shared on Instagram while wearing his Tipsy Elves ensemble. 

Debbie Matenopoulos, Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

David Livingston/Getty Images

Debbie Matenopoulos

The actress wore this festive snowman sweater during a visit to Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Bryan Greenberg, Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Instagram

Bryan Greenberg

"I'm challenging you to post your ugly sweater. Tag @stjude & @kmart #UglySweaterForBetter & Kmart will donate $1 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," the actor wrote to his followers. 

Megyn Kelly, Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Megyn Kelly

The former Today show star shows off her holiday spirit with this festive sweater.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

TheImageDirect.com

Ginnifer Goodwin

Roar! The holiday spirit surely isn't extinct with this "Tree-Rex" sweater that the Once Upon a Time actress dons.

Ryan Seacrest, Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Instagram

Ryan Seacrest

The Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host shows off his festive holiday rompers by Get On Fleek

Colton Haynes, Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Instagram

Colton Haynes

"When ur husband knows u will never fully give in to the Lux life so he buys u early Xmas presents at ur favorite place, Walmart," the actor shared on Instagram. "All I want is cat sweaters & socks for Xmas." 

Whoopi Goldberg, Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Courtesy of Zappos.com

Whoopi Goldberg

Tis' the season for festive sweaters. No matter which winter holiday you celebrate, The View co-host and her Zappos.com line has a sweater for you. 

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

The "Bad Mom" star brought her fashionable husband to the Los Angeles premiere of STX Entertainment's A Bad Mom's Christmas

Stassi Schroeder, Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Instagram

Stassi Schroder

The Vanderpump Rules star sports her "Single and Ready To Jingle" Christmas sweater from Tipsy Elves

Willie Nelson, Christmas 2016

Twitter

Willie Nelson

"Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater," the country singer shared on Twitter. 

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Julianne Hough

"#uglychristmassweater #christmaseve2016 #family," the Dancing With the Stars judge wrote of this snap with husband Brooks Laich.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus

"Happy Birthday Jesus," the actor joked when celebrating the holidays with his former partner.

Victoria Justice, Reeve Carney

Courtesy Jerritt Clark for Just Jared

Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney

Sharing is caring! The couple got close in a holiday sweater built for two at the Just Jared Holiday Party in Beverly Hills.

Tyler Blackburn, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Tyler Blackburn

"'Tis the season for tacky holiday sweaters and doing little things for others!" the Pretty Little Liars star wrote while showing off his Extra gum sweater. "#GiveExtragetextra" 

Kelly Ripa, Richard Curtis, Christmas 2016

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Ripa

The LIVE! With Kelly star and her co-host Richard Curtis are the perfect match in their Tipsy Elves holiday sweater. 

Stars Decked out in Holiday Gear, T.J. Miller

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

T.J. Miller

The Silicon Valley star is really selling us on this sweater at a screening of Office Christmas Party in New York.

Victoria Justice, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Victoria Justice

"'Tis the season for ugly Christmas sweaters! How great is this one?!#bahhumpug," the actress shared on Instagram while working with Seventeen

Giuliana Rancic, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Giuliana Rancic

If ugly sweaters aren't your thing, perhaps matching Jammin Jammies onesies are more your style. 

Ben Higgins, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Ben Higgins

The Bachelor star handcrafted his own ugly sweater to raise money for Humanity and Hope United. 

Howie Mandel, Christmas 2016

Facebook

Howie Mandel

Challah! The America's Got Talent judge got into the Hanukkah spirit. 

Ice-T, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Ice-T

"The holidays are all about sharing the love!!" the Law & Order: SVU star shared on Instagram. "That's why the ICE Family is rocking #MatchyMatchy holiday sweaters courtesy of @CesarCuisine." 

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Sean Lowe

"Merry Christmas from the Lowes!" the former Bachelor shared on Instagram while posing in a Tipsy Elves sweater. 

Roxy Sowlaty, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Roxy Sowlaty

The #RichKids of Beverly Hills star loves her Tipsy Elves holiday sweater. 

Ruby Rose, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Ruby Rose

"Merry Christmas everyone!" the actress and DJ wrote on Instagram while wearing a Tipsy Elves sweater. "Keep your loved ones close and eat like there is no tomorrow." 

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Patrick Schwarzenegger

After attending the Los Angeles Lakers Christmas game with his brother, the actor shows off his game-day attire. 

Beyonce

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Beyoncé

How can you not be "Crazy in Love" with the singer's ensemble for an office holiday party? 

MIchael Strahan, Twitter

Twitter

Michael Strahan

Game over! It's safe to say the athlete won Good Morning America's Ugly Holiday Sweater showdown. 

Kevin Hart, Instagram

Instagram

Kevin Hart

"I think it's fair to say that I'm in the CHRISTMAS SPIRIT," the actor and comedian wrote on Instagram. "Help me support the 'Make A Wish Foundation' by buying a 'Say It With Your Chest' ugly sweatshirt."

Allison Holker, tWitch, Christmas 2015

Instagram

tWitch

The So You Think You Can Dance star sports a sweater from Tipsy Elves while backstage with Allison Holker. 

Raven Symone, Candace Cameron Bure, Instagram

Instagram

Raven-Symoné & Candace Cameron Bure

The View co-hosts make a fashion statement with their unique holiday looks from Tipsy Elves

Giuliana Rancic, Bill Rancic, Christmas 2015

Craig Barritt/Wireimage

Giuliana Rancic

The Fashion Police co-host sports a Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater from Kohl's.

