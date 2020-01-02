Stay Thirsty: Looking Back on Fiji Water Girl's Epic Photobombs at the Golden Globes

And the award for best scenestealer goes to...Kelleth Cuthbert.

Don't know that name? How about "Fiji Water Girl," remember her? It's been one year since Fiji Water Girl became the unexpected breakout star of the 2019 Golden Globes, thanks to her strategic placement behind some of the biggest names on the red carpet in seemingly every photo they took.

Amy Adams? Check. Richard Madden? Yep. Nicole Kidman? You bet. It's a good thing Kelleth, an actress and model, was carrying a tray of water bottle throughout the night, given how thirsty she must have been, right?

But her hustle was so impressive that E! News actually helped with the hydration, giving Kelleth, 32, her own honorary award after she took the Internet by storm for "Best Supporting Actress On A Red Carpet."

"I'd like to thank water. If these celebs weren't so thirsty, I wouldn't have been able to serve the way that I did," she said in her acceptance speech. "My performance would've truly not been possible without you."