Demi Lovato Gets Powerful Tattoo Nearly 2 Years After Overdose

Demi Lovatois a survivor—and now she has a powerful daily reminder.

In July 2018, the Grammy-nominated songstress, then 25 years old, was rushed to the hospital after an overdose. The star survived and later publicly vowed to "never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones." In the year and a half that followed, Lovato kept mainly a low profile save for the occasional Instagram selfie. She has since begun to emerge more publicly, including with her first interview in more than a year last month.

"I've never been more in tune with who I am than where I'm at today," she said at Teen Vogue's 2019 Summit in Los Angeles. "Life is not worth living unless you're living it for yourself. If you're doing things for other people it's not going to work out," she noted.

And it seems she's paid tribute to the person she is today by way of a new neck tattoo of the fitting title, "survivor."