Demi Lovato Gets Powerful Tattoo Nearly 2 Years After Overdose

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 10:31 AM

Demi Lovato

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Demi Lovatois a survivor—and now she has a powerful daily reminder.  

In July 2018, the Grammy-nominated songstress, then 25 years old, was rushed to the hospital after an overdose. The star survived and later publicly vowed to "never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones." In the year and a half that followed, Lovato kept mainly a low profile save for the occasional Instagram selfie. She has since begun to emerge more publicly, including with her first interview in more than a year last month.

"I've never been more in tune with who I am than where I'm at today," she said at Teen Vogue's 2019 Summit in Los Angeles. "Life is not worth living unless you're living it for yourself. If you're doing things for other people it's not going to work out," she noted. 

And it seems she's paid tribute to the person she is today by way of a new neck tattoo of the fitting title, "survivor." 

Tattoo artist Dr. Woo revealed the new script body ink on his Instagram page, along with the caption, "On a real one."

Back in June, the performer got "me" tattooed on her left hand ring finger. "Me first," she wrote at the time. "Thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder.. #I[heart]me."

While Lovato has yet to comment on her latest body art, she has hinted that the wait for new music is ending. 

As the star wrote on Instagram earlier this month, "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing...."

Our ears are open, Demi! 

