Taylor Swift's Cats Are the Only Ones Not Impressed By Her Cats Movie Role

Are you ready for this? Taylor Swift doesn't think her itty bitty pretty kitty committee is going to "care" about her performance in Cats.

While the superstar singer is receiving a lot of great buzz for her performance as Bombalurina in the Tom Hooper-directed film, her skills don't seem to be impressing her three cats—Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.

On Monday night, T.Swift hit the red carpet in New York City for the Cats premiere, where she dished to E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi about her beloved pets. When asked how her furry friends will react to her performance, T.Swift shared that they're "not going to care."

"They don't care about anything I do," the Grammy winner told E! News. "It's amazing."

It was just days ago that Swift shared a hilarious video of her cats reacting to her new song, "Christmas Tree Farm." In the video, Swift asked her cats if she should release the holiday song, and they "shunned" her with silence.

"They don't care, that's the thing," Swift laughed with Rassi.