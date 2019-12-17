Watch Kate Middleton Awkwardly Shrug Off Prince William’s PDA

Not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit!

Kate Middleton and Prince William let the world inside their lives this year for their holiday event Berry Royal Christmas Special. The two teamed up with the British TV cooking legend and former judge on The Greatest British Bake Off Mary Berry on a charitable journey to visit multiple organizations important to Prince William and Kate.

They first announced the news with a sweet post on the official Kensington Palace Instagram. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period," the Instagram caption read.

The special aired on Dec. 16, and a fan watching may have captured a slightly awkward moment between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In the clip, Prince William is seen putting his hand on Kate's shoulder before she awkwardly shrugs it off.