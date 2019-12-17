Kim Kardashian Is Also Confused By Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship

Keeping up with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship is hard—even for Kim Kardashian!

On Tuesday, the KKW Beauty founder stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and tried her best to break down Stormi Webster's parents' couple status for host Ellen DeGeneres, who joked that she was obligated to get to the bottom of it.

"No, I honestly don't know," she said. "But I think that they are really just close friends and co-parenting amazingly."

Back in October, Kylie and Travis decided to put their relationship on pause after tensions were rising between them. A source close to the couple confirmed the break to E! News, noting that it's "not a firm split" and that they're "taking space apart." Since then, the former loves have reunited several times as they've been raising their 22-month-old daughter. Most recently, Kylie and Travis attended Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th birthday party together and even celebrated Thanksgiving with her family in Palm Springs.

Ellen was also quick to mention the diamond sparkler that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was spotted wearing, which big sister Kim said wasn't what it looked like.