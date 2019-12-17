Fear Not, Property Brothers Stars Will Be on HGTV Through 2022 (At Least)

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott aren't going anywhere. The two brothers, known for their Property Brothers franchise on HGTV, have signed a new deal with the network through 2022.

In addition to the new deal, Property Brothers: Forever Home and Brother vs. Brother were renewed for new seasons. As executive producers at Scott Brothers Entertainment, Drew and Jonathan will also develop exclusive home-related shows and digital content in partnership with HGTV.

"Drew and Jonathan are multi-talented HGTV stars and producers who deliver innovative and impactful content across all our platforms—linear and digital," Jane Latman, president of HGTV, said in a statement. "They are great collaborators, full of fun ideas and our audience and advertisers love them. It's why we've ordered 40 more episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home and six new episodes of Brother vs. Brother and why we have several new projects in development with them."