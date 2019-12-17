See Kristen Bell vs. Dax Shepard in a Battle of the Mind in Brain Games' New Trailer

It's a showdown nobody saw coming: Kristen Bell vs. Dax Shepard! Who will be victorious in Brain Games? E! News has your exclusive first look at their competition in the new trailer for National Geographic Channel's Brain Games.

In the action-packed video below, host Keegan-Michael Key presides over the science-based chaos featuring celebrities such as Bell, Shepard, Rebel Wilson, Ted Danson, Drew Brees, Tiffany Haddish, Jack Black, Meghan Trainor, Mark Cuban, Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin.

"We are on a quest to learn what goes on in our brains with science, tests and experiments," Key says in the exclusive sneak peek. Episodes this season will explore the difference between the brains of children and adults, how music affects our brains, the power of persuasion, optical delusions (aka fake news), the neuroscience behind attraction and the difference in how men and women problem solve. Bell and Shepard go head-to-head in that competition.